Gens Fall Short in Overtime to Knights

March 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals took on the London Knights at home ice in a busy and difficult matchup, and after a long battle, the Knights came out on top with a 4-3 win in overtime.

Both teams spent the first-period trading penalties in many fights and misconduct calls. The Gens were firing at the net throughout the whole period, laying the pressure on the Knights.

Five minutes into the first, defensemen Luca D'Amato snipes the puck past goaltender Austin Elliott to put the Gens in the lead.

The Knights were quick to capitalize on a late powerplay, as Easton Cowan netted his first of the game, making it a tie game going into the first intermission.

Going into the second, the Gens hoped to hold off the Knights, but Cowan fired again short-handed three minutes into the period, to take the lead. The Knights continued to be on the opposition, but the Gens were not done yet.

Owen Griffin and Calum Ritchie doubled down on the penalty kill in a 2-on-1, and Griffin records his 17th of the season and tied up the game.

Heading into the third, the score was tied, and the Gens hoped to come out on top in the end.

The Gens fought hard along the boards, generating more chances in the Knights zone in the third. On a Gens power play, Colby Barlow hit the back of the net with a fast one-timer, giving the Gens a 3-2 lead.

With a few minutes left in the third, Noah Read from the Knights tied it up, and the game was sent into overtime.

Jacob Oster, the first star of the night, made incredible saves throughout the game, making a total of 37 saves.

The Gens battled hard in overtime, taking a few shots, but in the end, Cowan was able to secure the game-winning goal, with a final score of 4-3.

The Gens will head out for a long road trip, with their first stop in Brampton to take on the Steelheads. Catch the game on CHL TV or Rogers TV or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 11:00 a.m.

Catch the Gens at home for the St. Patrick's Day game on March 16th, puck drop is at 6:05 p.m. and tickets are available here.

