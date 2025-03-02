Generals Get Set to Take on Knights in Rematch of Last Years Finals
March 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals return to the Tribute Communities Centre to take on the London Knights in a rematch of last season's OHL Championship.
Oshawa is coming off a tough 5-3 loss to the Brantford Bulldogs on Friday night in what was a battle for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Despite the loss the Gens have still been playing strong hockey with a record of 7-3-0-0 in their last 10 games.
The London Knights have been the best team in the Ontario Hockey League almost all season long. With that the Knights are coming off a loss to the Niagara IceDogs, good news for London is they have not lost two games in a row since October.
It was in December that these two teams went toe-to-toe in London, and it was the Generals getting the best of the Knights 5-3.
The game started off all London as Blake Montgomery was able to get one past Isaac Gravelle before Easton Cowan struck later in the first period opening up a two-goal lead in the first period.
To start the second period things went from bad to worse as London would strike again giving the Knights a 3-0 lead under one minute in.
It was a couple of hits by defencemen Zackary Sandhu and Ben Danford that seemed to turn things around as both Luca Marrelli and Colby Barlow each buried goals cutting the lead to one headed to the final frame.
Oshawa was not finished there, Tyler Graham found the back of the net tying things at 3-3, but the comeback did not stop there as Danford fired a shot from the point that seemed to have eyes finding its way though traffic and into the net.
Before the game was done the Generals would add one more through Beckett Sennecke who gave fans a goal of the year candidate beating a London d-man before going bar down making it 5-3 Gens.
On the Generals side watch for Anaheim Ducks prospect Beckett Sennecke. The Gens forward has already put up career numbers with 36 goals, 45 assists and 81 points.
For the London Knights keep an eye out for Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan. The Knights winger had his point streak snapped earlier this season; however he remains hard to keep of the score sheet collecting points in all but three games.
