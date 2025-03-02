Spitfires Lose 5-4 in Ottawa

The Spitfires made their final stop on the eastern swing in Ottawa for a Sunday afternoon clash. The 67s came into the game struggling as they sat 9 th in the East and outside of the playoff picture. The Spitfires fell to Kingston on Friday night and were looking to right the ship. The Spitfires got down early and were able to make a game of it but ultimately loss 5-4.

In the first period, the 67s would outwork the Spitfires as they poured on the pressure. The 67s would break the deadlock on a phantom double-minor penalty call on Liam Greentree which they had to look at the tablet for as no official saw it in real time. Just two minutes later, the 67s would score and take a 2-0 lead. Just 40 seconds later, JC Lemieux would score and cut the lead to 2-1. Just 27 seconds after that, the 67s would score again and take a 3-1 lead heading into the 2 nd period.

In the second period, the 67s would continue to pour on the offence scoring two goals 2 minutes apart to take a 5-1 lead. Costanzo would be relieved by Carter Froggett with 13 minutes left in the second period. Late in the frame, the Spitfires would finally come alive. McNamara would score on a rebound to cut the 67s lead to 5-2. In the final minute, Greentree and Protas would score 23 seconds apart and the Spitfires were down 5-4 heading into the third.

In the third period, the Spitfires would have a few powerplay opportunities with nothing doing. The Spitfires lost Tnias Mathurin to injury after a hit from behind and he did not return to the game. No goals were scored on either side and the 67s skated to a 5-4 win over the Spitfires.

The Spitfires are back in action on Thursday March 6 th when the Kingston Frontenacs come to town. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

