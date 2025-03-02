Game Preview: Spirit at North Bay Battalion

March 2, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







North Bay, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (33-23-2-1) close out their eastern road swing with the North Bay Battalion (23-30-5-0) on Sunday, March 2nd at the Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens.

Today's Game:

Puck drop is at 2:00 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 466 / YourTV

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Friday, February 28th where they defeated the Sudbury Wolves 7-2, which clinched them a spot in the 2025 OHL Playoffs. Michael Misa has two goals and an assist which made him all-time leading scorer in Spirit history. Kaleb Papineau was a standout performer in net, making 35 saves in his first start since February 2nd.

North Bay last played on Friday, February 28th where they fell to the Ottawa 67's 5-2. Ethan Procyszyn scored a goal and grabbed an assist in the loss.

This Season:

Saginaw and North Bay faced off on the 20th of February, where the Spirit picked up a 5-1 victory on home ice. They scored all five of their goals in a span of 8:01. Zayne Parekh tallied an assist on three of the goals, while Dima Zhilkin and Michael Misa each had a goal and an assist. Jacob Therrien scored the lone goal for the Battalion while on a power play in the second period. Andrew Oke had 21 saves on 22 shots while Mike McIvor had 22 saves in relief on 23 shots faced.

Players to Watch:

After a three-point performance (2G-1A) on Friday vs Sudbury, Michael Misa became the all-time leading scorer in Spirit history at 249 points. The Spirit captain has totaled 56 goals and 62 assists for 118 points in 56 games this season and is on a 25-game point streak (26G-31A-57P). Calem Mangone has put up career highs in all scoring categories this season. In 56 games played Mangone has 25 goals and 42 assists for a total of 67 points. Carson Harmer is coming off of a two-goal performance against Sudbury on Friday. Harmer is currently leading all OHL rookies in scoring with 47 points (22G-25A). Spirit defenseman James Guo is expected to make his return to the lineup after serving a two-game suspension.

Ducks prospect Ethan Procyszyn is leading the Battalion in both goals and points. In 58 games, Procyszyn has 31 goals and 26 assists. Mike McIvor was a wall after coming in for relief against Saginaw earlier this season. McIvor is fifth among OHL goaltenders with a .909 save percentage this season and holds a 2.85 goals against average. Jacob Therrien has recorded a point in nine of his last ten games. During that span, Therrien has tallied six goals and four assists.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

North Bay's NHL Drafted Players:

Ethan Procyszyn (ANA)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.