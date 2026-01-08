Gainbridge Super League - December Player of the Month - Chioma Ubogagu
Published on January 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video
Gainbridge Super League Stories from January 8, 2026
- Balaam Earns Coach of the Month Honors; Three Players Named to Team of the Month - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Studer, McClelland Named to December Team of the Month - Carolina Ascent FC
- Kelli Van Treeck Earns December Team of the Month Honors - Fort Lauderdale United FC
- Jennifer Cudjoe, Catherine Zimmerman Named to Gainbridge Super League December Team of the Month Bench; Zimmerman Earns Goal of the Month Nomination - Brooklyn FC
- Three Power FC Players Named to Gainbridge Super League December Team of the Month - DC Power FC
- Emerson Elgin Returns to Boston Legacy FC as Loan Concludes - Tampa Bay Sun FC
- DC Power Football Club Re-Signs Midfielder Emily Colton Through 2026/27 Season - DC Power FC
- Lexington Adds to Top Defense in the League with Signing of Regan Steigleder - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.