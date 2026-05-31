FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Seattle Reign

Published on May 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video







Washington Spirit overcome an own goal in the first half thanks to goals from Leicy Santos and Hal Hershfelt.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 30, 2026

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