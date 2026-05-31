FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Seattle Reign
Published on May 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video
Washington Spirit overcome an own goal in the first half thanks to goals from Leicy Santos and Hal Hershfelt.
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