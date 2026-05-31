NWSL Seattle Reign FC

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Seattle Reign

Published on May 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video


Washington Spirit overcome an own goal in the first half thanks to goals from Leicy Santos and Hal Hershfelt.

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