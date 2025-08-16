FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC

Published on August 15, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit YouTube Video







Washington Spirit and Racing Louisville battle down to the very last touch to finish with a 2-2 draw.

The match had everything as Sofia Cantore scores the first Italian goal in NWSL history, a double deflection goal, a PK strike from Savannah DeMelo and a 100th minute equalizer by Rosemonde Kouassi!







