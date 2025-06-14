FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Utah Royals FC vs. Gotham FC
June 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC YouTube Video
Gotham FC defeated Utah Royals FC 3-0 on June 13, 2025. Gotham's Esther González recorded her fourth brace of the season, and Jaelin Howell scored her first NWSL regular season goal in the victory.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Utah Royals FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 14, 2025
- Bay FC Shows Strong But Falls, 1-0, to Orlando Pride - Bay FC
- Barbra Banda Scores Game Winning Goal as Pride Defeat Bay FC, 1-0 - Orlando Pride
- Gotham FC Rolls to Convincing Victory Over Utah - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Utah Royals FC Shut Out at Home Against Gotham FC - Utah Royals FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Royals FC Stories
- Utah Royals FC Shut Out at Home Against Gotham FC
- Utah Royals FC Hosts Gotham FC
- Utah Royals FC Announces Two Summer Friendlies against San Diego Wave FC
- Early Lead Slips Away: Royals Fall on the Road in Kentucky
- Utah Royals FC Resumes NWSL Play against Racing Louisville at Lynn Family Stadium