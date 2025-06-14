FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Utah Royals FC vs. Gotham FC

June 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC YouTube Video







Gotham FC defeated Utah Royals FC 3-0 on June 13, 2025. Gotham's Esther González recorded her fourth brace of the season, and Jaelin Howell scored her first NWSL regular season goal in the victory.

