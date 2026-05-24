NWSL Denver Summit FC

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Utah Royals FC vs. Denver Summit

Published on May 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Denver Summit FC YouTube Video


The Utah Royals earn their glory with a win against Denver Summit FC in the first Continental Divide Rivalry matchup. Kiana Palacios and Mina Tanaka earn two goals for Utah against a goal from Denver Summit FC's Yazmeen Ryan.

Utah Royals vs. Denver Summit FC highlights presented by Nationwide

Check out the Denver Summit FC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 23, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central