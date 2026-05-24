FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Utah Royals FC vs. Denver Summit

Published on May 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC YouTube Video







The Utah Royals earn their glory with a win against Denver Summit FC in the first Continental Divide Rivalry matchup. Kiana Palacios and Mina Tanaka earn two goals for Utah against a goal from Denver Summit FC's Yazmeen Ryan.

Utah Royals vs. Denver Summit FC highlights presented by Nationwide







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 23, 2026

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