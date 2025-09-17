FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs Racing Louisville
Published on September 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video
Jess Fishlock and Seattle Reign grab 3 points at home after a late second-half goal!
