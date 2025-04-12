FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs. Orlando Pride
April 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video
The Orlando Pride remained perfect with a fourth straight victory to start the season, defeating the Seattle Reign, 1-0. Barbra Banda's first-half strike was enough to separate the two sides for good as the visitors held strong for the win.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Seattle Reign FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 12, 2025
- Orlando Pride Wins Fourth Consecutive Match to Start the Season with 1-0 Win Over Seattle Reign FC - Orlando Pride
- Racing's Attack Sputters in Shutout Loss to Washington Spirit - Racing Louisville FC
- Leicy Santos and Ashley Hatch Solidify Spirit's Second Road Win - Washington Spirit
- Angel City Football Club Earns Three Points in Houston to Remain Unbeaten Through First Four Matches of the Season - Angel City FC
- Houston Dash Surge Falls Short against Angel City FC - Houston Dash
- Gotham FC Returns Home to Face North Carolina Courage at Sports Illustrated Stadium - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Gotham FC Signs Betos, Elgin as Injury Replacement Players - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Play Cross Country against Seattle Reign - Orlando Pride
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at Seattle Reign on ION - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Reign FC Stories
- Reign FC Falls 2-1 to Angel City FC on Sunday Night
- Reign FC Travels to Los Angeles for Sunday Night Match against Angel City FC
- Seattle Reign FC Signs Midfielder Sally Menti to Short-Term Contract
- Reign FC Secures 2-1 Win in North Carolina
- Reign FC Travels to North Carolina for First Road Match of 2025 Season