FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs. Orlando Pride

April 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video







The Orlando Pride remained perfect with a fourth straight victory to start the season, defeating the Seattle Reign, 1-0. Barbra Banda's first-half strike was enough to separate the two sides for good as the visitors held strong for the win.

