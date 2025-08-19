FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs. Chicago Stars FC

Seattle Reign and Chicago Stars split the points, 3-3. Jess Fishlock, Jordyn Huitema, and Emeri Adames scored for Seattle, while Ludmila, Camryn Biegalski, and Alyssa Naeher - with her first NWSL goal and just the third goalkeeper in league history to score - answered for Chicago.

