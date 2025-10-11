FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs. Bay FC
Published on October 11, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video
Taylor Huff and Jess Fishlock each score as Bay FC earns a draw away to Seattle Reign.
