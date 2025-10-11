FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Reign vs. Bay FC

Published on October 11, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video







Taylor Huff and Jess Fishlock each score as Bay FC earns a draw away to Seattle Reign.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.