FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave FC vs. Houston Dash

Published on March 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video







Makenzy Robbe's goal gives Houston Dash a 1-0 road win over San Diego Wave FC at Snapdragon Stadium.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 14, 2026

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