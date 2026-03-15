FULL HIGHLIGHTS: San Diego Wave FC vs. Houston Dash
Published on March 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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Makenzy Robbe's goal gives Houston Dash a 1-0 road win over San Diego Wave FC at Snapdragon Stadium.
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