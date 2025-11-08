FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. Seattle Reign

Published on November 7, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride YouTube Video







The Orlando Pride are into the NWSL Semifinals thanks to goals from Haley McCutcheon and Luana in a 2-0 win over Seattle.

