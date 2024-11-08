FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars

November 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride YouTube Video







The Orlando Pride rallied behind four goals from Haley McCutcheon, Barbra Banda, and Marta to defeat the Chicago Red Stars, 4-1, in the NWSL Playoffs to advance to the semifinals!

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 8, 2024

