FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs. Seattle Reign

Published on July 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video







The NC Courage come back to win it 3-1 vs. Seattle Reign. Seattle scores first by Sally Menti but a brace by Ashley Sanchez and a goal from Riley Jackson are insurmountable.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 4, 2026

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