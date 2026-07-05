FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs. Seattle Reign
Published on July 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video
The NC Courage come back to win it 3-1 vs. Seattle Reign. Seattle scores first by Sally Menti but a brace by Ashley Sanchez and a goal from Riley Jackson are insurmountable.
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