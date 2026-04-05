FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns FC
Published on April 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage YouTube Video
A four-goal first half sets the tone, but North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns ultimately share the points in a 2-2 draw. Reilyn Turner opens the scoring before Manaka Matsukubo responds, and Olivia Moultrie restores Portland's lead with her 21st regular-season goal. Ashley Sanchez has the final say, leveling it for two of the NWSL's most decorated clubs.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
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