FULL HIGHLIGHTS: North Carolina Courage vs. Portland Thorns FC

Published on April 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage YouTube Video







A four-goal first half sets the tone, but North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns ultimately share the points in a 2-2 draw. Reilyn Turner opens the scoring before Manaka Matsukubo responds, and Olivia Moultrie restores Portland's lead with her 21st regular-season goal. Ashley Sanchez has the final say, leveling it for two of the NWSL's most decorated clubs.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.