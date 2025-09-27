FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Kansas City Current vs. Chicago Stars

Published on September 26, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current rolled to a 4-1 home win with goals from Debinha, Bia Zaneratto, Temwa Chawinga, and Lo'eau LaBonta-whose 14th career penalty ties Megan Rapinoe for the most in NWSL history. Chicago Stars broke through late thanks to Nádia Gomes, ending KC's remarkable 870-minute shutout streak, but the night belonged to the Current.

