FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Kansas City Current vs. Boston Legacy

Published on May 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC YouTube Video







A goal from Temwa Chawinga, her seventh in five games, powers the Kansas City Current to a gritty home win against Boston Legacy and extends the club's regular season unbeaten streak at home to 23 matches.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 30, 2026

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