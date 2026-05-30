FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Kansas City Current vs. Boston Legacy
Published on May 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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A goal from Temwa Chawinga, her seventh in five games, powers the Kansas City Current to a gritty home win against Boston Legacy and extends the club's regular season unbeaten streak at home to 23 matches.
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