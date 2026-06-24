Boston Legacy FC: First NWSL Club on Strava

Published on June 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







BOSTON - Boston Legacy FC today announced a new verified club on Strava, the app for active people, becoming the first club in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) to partner with the global fitness community.

Fans will be able to join the official Boston Legacy FC club on Strava, creating a dedicated space for members to track activities, connect with fellow fans, participate in club challenges, and celebrate movement together. Boston Legacy FC and Strava share a commitment to building community through sport and encouraging active lifestyles on and off the field.

As part of this launch, Boston Legacy FC will launch a series of fan-focused initiatives throughout the year, including the club's Swan Run challenge and rewards for participants, and opportunities to engage with fans during major global soccer moments, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"Boston Legacy FC's new Club on Strava celebrates the joy of movement and creates new ways for fans to engage with the club every day," said Amina Bulman, CRO of Boston Legacy FC. "Whether you're training for a marathon, walking your neighborhood, or cheering on Boston Legacy FC, we want to give fans a place to move, connect, and belong."

Fans can join the official Boston Legacy FC club on Strava beginning June 24 at https://www.strava.com/clubs/bostonlegacyfc, and participate in upcoming challenges and community events throughout the season.

For the latest team news, upcoming jersey unveil information, ticket sales, and match schedule details, visit BostonLegacyFC.com or follow @BostonLegacyFC on social media.







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