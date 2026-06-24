Denver Summit FC Names REP Fitness as Club's Weight Room & Gym Equipment Supplier

Published on June 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC is excited to announce REP Fitness as the club's Weight Room and Gym Equipment Supplier. The partnership reflects a shared vision of investing in athlete development while supporting Colorado-based businesses that are making an impact.

As Denver Summit FC continues to build a championship-caliber environment for its athletes, REP Fitness will provide industry-leading strength and conditioning equipment at the CommonSpirit Performance Center in Centennial to support player development, injury prevention, and overall athletic performance.

Founded in Colorado in 2012, REP Fitness has become one of the nation's leading manufacturers of strength training equipment, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and helping athletes of all levels reach their goals. Through this partnership, Denver Summit FC athletes will have access to high-performance equipment trusted by professional sports organizations, elite training facilities, and dedicated fitness enthusiasts nationwide.

"Working with REP Fitness was a natural choice for our organization," said Denver Summit FC Vice President of Business Operations and Strategy, Kaley Cohen. "Both of our organizations share a commitment to excellence and creating opportunities for athletes to perform at their highest level."

"We're excited to support Denver Summit FC as they continue building a culture of excellence on and off the field," said Shane McGrotty, Co-CEO of REP Fitness. "Strength and conditioning are essential components of athletic success, and we're proud to help equip their athletes with the tools they need to succeed."







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