Gotham FC Surpasses Record in Historic Queens Classic Ticket Sales

Published on June 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Reigning NWSL champion Gotham FC announced Wednesday that more than 29,000 fans have secured their seats for The Queens Classic at Citi Field, presented by CarMax, surpassing the New York City attendance record for a women's sporting event in tickets.

The highest-attended women's sporting event in NYC had 28,144 fans for Coco Gauff's iconic victory during the U.S. Open Women's Singles Final in 2023. To commemorate over 28,144 tickets for Citi Field on Wednesday July 15, Gotham FC is launching an exclusive flash sale for $28.14 tickets, concluding after 24 hours on June 25 at 10 a.m. ET.

Fans can take advantage of the exclusive offer here and become part of a record-breaking moment in New York sports history. Additional ticketing information, including unique group experiences and suite options, is available at Mets.com/GothamFC.

The Queens Classic, a highly anticipated rematch of the 2025 NWSL Championship between Gotham FC and rival Washington Spirit, will make history as the first professional women's sporting event hosted at Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets, while also marking the first National Women's Soccer League match played within New York City limits.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET with ESPN carrying the national broadcast.

The celebration of women's sport and soccer begins ahead of The Queens Classic at 2:30 p.m. with Footy Fest, hosted by World Cup champion and The Women's Game Editor-in-Chief, Sam Mewis. Gotham FC will stage a FIFA World Cup 2026© Semifinal Match Watch Party, presented by Dove and in collaboration with U.S. Soccer and the FIFA World Cup 2026© New York New Jersey Host Committee, beginning at 3 p.m. Fans can RSVP watch party interest here.

Footy Fest also features a live recording of Welcome to the Party, presented by Nature's Garden, featuring U.S. Women's National Team legends Julie Foudy and Abby Wambach as well as live music and activations for all ages until 7 p.m. Fans can purchase The Queens Classic limited-edition merch collection at Citi Field, available for pre-sale now.

The first 7,500 supporters in attendance to The Queens Classic will receive a commemorative Rose Lavelle bobblehead, highlighting the U.S. Women's National Team and Gotham star.

The Queens Collective, a networking event for women leaders, professionals and rising voices from across the New York region, will take place from 5:30-7 p.m., and feature an exciting lineup of mentors and special guests. To RSVP, visit https://www.gothamfc.com/events/the-queens-collective.

Additional matchday details, including in-stadium programming, will be announced in the coming weeks.







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