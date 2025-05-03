FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. Racing Louisville FC
May 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC completes a comeback win on the road to overcome the Houston Dash for all three points.
Avery Patterson (HOU) Kayla Fisher (LOU) Emma Sears (LOU)
