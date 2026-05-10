FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. Denver Summit
Published on May 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Denver Summit FC YouTube Video
Denver Summit FC traveled to face the Houston Dash and left with all three points after a 4-1 win. The visitors were dominant all night, with Janine Sonis and Natasha Flint putting them up 2-0 nearing the end of the first half. Houston would pull one back through Maggie Graham's penalty in first half stoppage, but it would only prove consolation as Delanie Sheehan added Denver's third in the 49th minute before Sonis scored her second in the 72nd minute to round out the game's goals.
Subscribe Now: youtube.com/@NWSLsoccer
Follow us on: - TikTok: http://tiktok.com/@nwslsoccer - Instagram: http://instagram.com/nwsl/ - Twitter: http://x.com/NWSL - Like us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/NWSL
#nwslÃÂ #highlightsÃÂ #goalsÃÂ # soccer
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 9, 2026
- Houston Dash Drop Points to Close Three-Match Stretch - Houston Dash
- San Diego Wave FC Earn a 2-1 Win at Angel City FC in Southern California Derby - San Diego Wave FC
- Angel City Football Club Loses Close Match to San Diego Wave FC - Angel City FC
- Gotham FC Battles for Point at Home against Boston - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Boston Legacy Secure First Road Point in 1-1 Tie with Gotham - Boston Legacy FC
- San Diego Wave FC Travel to Face Angel City FC for Rivalry MatchupÃÂ¢Ãâ¬Ãâ¹ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬Ãâ¹ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬Ãâ¹ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬Ãâ¹ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬Ãâ¹ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬Ãâ¹ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬Ãâ¹ - San Diego Wave FC
- Denver Summit FC Match Notes at Houston Dash - Denver Summit FC
- Schpansky Returns to Starting Lineup for Boston Matchup - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Reign FC Hosts Washington Spirit at Lumen Field on Sunday - Seattle Reign FC
- Five Straight Wins: Utah Royals FC Heads to Bay FC Riding Club-Record Streak - Utah Royals FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Denver Summit FC Stories
- Denver Summit FC Match Notes at Houston Dash
- Carson Pickett Named Denver Summit FC's Nominee for the 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award Presented by Nationwide
- Postgame Notes: Boston 3, Denver 2
- Denver Summit FC Match Notes at Boston Legacy FC
- Denver Summit FC Announces Hermes Worldwide as Official Local Team Transportation Partner