FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dash vs. Denver Summit

Published on May 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC YouTube Video







Denver Summit FC traveled to face the Houston Dash and left with all three points after a 4-1 win. The visitors were dominant all night, with Janine Sonis and Natasha Flint putting them up 2-0 nearing the end of the first half. Houston would pull one back through Maggie Graham's penalty in first half stoppage, but it would only prove consolation as Delanie Sheehan added Denver's third in the 49th minute before Sonis scored her second in the 72nd minute to round out the game's goals.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 9, 2026

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