FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Gotham FC vs KC Current
June 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
Michelle Cooper and Temwa Chawinga score two early goals for KC Current and stay hot for their 4th win in a row to defeat Gotham FC 2-1.
Check out the NJ/NY Gotham FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 7, 2025
- Gotham FC's Late Surge Falls Short in 2-1 Loss to Kansas City - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Kansas City Current Earn Fourth Consecutive Victory with 2-1 Win over Gotham FC - Kansas City Current
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage at Washington Spirit - North Carolina Courage
- Lavelle Eyes Potential Season Debut vs. Kansas City - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Boston Legacy FC Unveils Official Team Crest - Boston Legacy FC
- Preview: Angel City FC vs. Chicago Stars FC - Chicago Stars FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Houston Dash on NWSL+ and Fan Duel Sports Network - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host the Houston Dash for Pride in Our City Night - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NJ/NY Gotham FC Stories
- Gotham FC's Late Surge Falls Short in 2-1 Loss to Kansas City
- Lavelle Eyes Potential Season Debut vs. Kansas City
- Gotham FC Returns to NWSL Play to Face League-Leading Kansas City
- Gotham FC Defender Jess Carter Named to England's 2025 UEFA European Women's Championship Roster
- Gotham FC Drawn to Group B for 2025/26 Concacaf W Champions Cup