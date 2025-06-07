Sports stats



FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Gotham FC vs KC Current

June 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Michelle Cooper and Temwa Chawinga score two early goals for KC Current and stay hot for their 4th win in a row to defeat Gotham FC 2-1.
