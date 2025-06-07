FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Gotham FC vs KC Current

June 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video







Michelle Cooper and Temwa Chawinga score two early goals for KC Current and stay hot for their 4th win in a row to defeat Gotham FC 2-1.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 7, 2025

