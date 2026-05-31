FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Gotham FC vs. Houston Dash

Published on May 31, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video







Gotham FC earn a gritty 1-0 win at home thanks to a lone goal from rookie Jordynn Dudley.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 31, 2026

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