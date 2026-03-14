FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Boston Legacy vs. Gotham FC

Published on March 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC YouTube Video







Esther González scores Gotham's lone goal as the visitors open the season with an impressive 1-0 win over Boston Legacy in front of a record crowd at Gillette Stadium.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 14, 2026

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