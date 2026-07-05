FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Boston Legacy vs. Bay FC

Published on July 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC YouTube Video







Boston Legacy and Bay FC meet for the second time and settle for a draw once again. Goals from Claire Hutton and Karlie Lema are answered by goals from Aïssata Traoré and Amanda Gutierres. Lilly Reale (BOS) and Kennedy Fuller (BAY) also debut for their new teams after summer transfers.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 5, 2026

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