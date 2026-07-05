NWSL Boston Legacy FC

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Boston Legacy vs. Bay FC

Published on July 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Boston Legacy FC YouTube Video


Boston Legacy and Bay FC meet for the second time and settle for a draw once again. Goals from Claire Hutton and Karlie Lema are answered by goals from Aïssata Traoré and Amanda Gutierres. Lilly Reale (BOS) and Kennedy Fuller (BAY) also debut for their new teams after summer transfers.

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