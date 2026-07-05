FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Boston Legacy vs. Bay FC
Published on July 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Boston Legacy FC YouTube Video
Boston Legacy and Bay FC meet for the second time and settle for a draw once again. Goals from Claire Hutton and Karlie Lema are answered by goals from Aïssata Traoré and Amanda Gutierres. Lilly Reale (BOS) and Kennedy Fuller (BAY) also debut for their new teams after summer transfers.
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