Bay FC start Fast, draw 2-2 Sunday at Boston Legacy FC

Published on July 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Bay FC resumed NWSL play with a 2-2 draw at Boston Legacy FC Sunday morning in Pawtucket, R.I. as the club returned to the pitch following the NWSL's summer break. Midfielder Claire Hutton got the day going early with a goal and an assist to forward Karlie Lema in the first 18 minutes of the match, giving the club an early advantage. Boston would pull one back before the break and pull level from the penalty spot as time ticked down.

"Frustrating day at the office. Obviously, we put ourselves in a really good position, I thought there was a real momentum shift in the game," said Head Coach Emma Coates. "I think the thing that Boston do really well is they frustrate you and get you in a state, and the game tipped into a state of chaos. And I thought we really struggled to get ourselves out of that, and as I say, I feel it's two point lost rather than a point won, but the good thing is, is that you know, we, we've still got a point on the board."

Bay FC forward Alex Pfeiffer returned to the pitch for the first time since April 5 due to injury, while new midfielder Kennedy Fuller made her club debut. Pfeiffer won the club's 5th-minute penalty, making a fast impact in her return, helping Bay FC go ahead early. Midfielder Claire Hutton converted from the spot on the ensuing kick from the mark, her first career NWSL goal and first in a Bay FC shirt.

Hutton added an assist in the 18th minute, sending a long ball forward to forward Karlie Lema from the right flank. The Cal product ran onto Hutton's service and snuck it inside the near post with a precise strike, doubling her club's advantage with her first goal of 2026.

Momentum shifted in the final ten minutes of the first half as Boston pushed forward on the attack. The hosts nearly pulled one back five minutes before the break, but goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz stood tall to deflect a header away after a deep cross was served in from the right. Boston cut into their deficit a minute into first half stoppage time, with forward Amanda Gutierres heading through a curling cross from the right.

A stellar save by Silkowitz kept Bay FC's lead intact after the hour mark. Boston substitute Sammy Smith tested her luck from outside the box after winning possession in her club's attacking third, but a diving effort by Silkowitz sent away the chance. Boston leveled the match from the penalty spot with just over ten minutes to go after forward Aïssata Traoré drew a foul receiving a pass at the top of the six-yard box.

Bay FC took control back to push for a winner as time ticked down. Midfielder Caroline Conti tested the goalkeeper's hands just moments after Boston's equalizer, but had her effort parried away. Forward Onyeka Gamero, on as a substitute for Lema, tested Boston's backline on a pair of occasions after running onto two balls played through but saw one shoot wide of the target and a second punched away by the keeper.

Bay FC continues its East Coast swing next Friday as the club visits Racing Louisville FC Friday, July 10. Kickoff from Lynn Family Stadium is set for 5 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast live on Victory+ and NWSL+. The club next returns home to PayPal Park July 18, when the North Carolina Courage visit PayPal Park.

Boston Legacy FC v Bay FC

July 5, 2026

Centreville Bank Stadium, Pawtucket, R.I

Kickoff: 9:08 a.m. PT / 12:08 p.m. ET

Weather: 80 degrees, cloudy

Attendance: 8,014

Discipline

BOS - Murphy (caution) 3'

BOS - Carabali (caution) 8'

BOS - Karich (caution) 81'

BAY - Courtnall (caution) 90+10'

Scoring Summary

BAY - Hutton (penalty) 5'

BAY - Lema (Hutton) 18'

BOS - Gutierres (Prince) 45+2'

BOS - Traore (penalty) 79'

Goals 1 2 F

Boston Legacy FC 1 1 2

Bay FC 2 0 2

Starting Lineups

Boston Legacy FC: Casey Murphy, Lilly Reale, Emerson Elgin, Lais Araujo (Nicki Hernanadez 77'), Jorelyn Carabali (Samantha Smith 65'), Annie Karich (Aleigh Gambone 90+3'), Alba Caño, Barbara Olivieri (Ella Stevens 65'), Nichelle Prince (C), Amanda Gutierres (Fauzia Najjemba 77'), Aïssata Traoré

Unused Substitutes: Laurel Ivory, Lauren Ansbrow, Sophia Lowenberg, Amanda Allen

Bay FC: Jordan Silkowitz, Maddie Moreau, Joelle Anderson (Brooklyn Courtnall 73'), Aldana Cometti, Sydney Collins (C), Hannah Bebar (Caroline Conti 73'), Claire Hutton, Kenney Fuller, Racheal Kundananji (Cristiana Girelli 52'), Karlie Lema (Onyeka Gamero 76'), Alex Pfeiffer (Keira Barry 52')

Unused Substitutes: Emmie Allen, Kelli Hubly, Tess Boade, Dorian Bailey







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 5, 2026

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