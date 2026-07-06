Chicago Stars FC Come from Behind to Beat Utah Royals FC, 3-2

Published on July 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Jordyn Huitema scored twice to lead Chicago Stars FC (4-9-0, 13 pts) in a 3-2 come-from-behind victory at Martin Stadium on Sunday afternoon against Utah Royals FC (7-3-3, 24 pts). Match Notes:

- Jordyn Huitema recorded her first brace as a Chicago Star today.

- Maitane and Brianna Pinto recorded their first assists of the season. Pinto's was her first assist as a Star.

- Chicago outshot Utah 9 to 5 in the first half and 15 to 13 in total.

- Mallory Swanson created four chances for Chicago in the first half.

- Sam Staab scored her first goal of the season and fourth in her career. The goal marked the second direct free kick goal in club history; Staab also scored the first in Chicago's Lakefront Faceoff match at Martin Stadium on September 9, 2025.

How it Happened

- Jordyn Huitema got the scoring started for Chicago in the 20th minute, sliding in to finish the ball that Brianna Pinto served up from outside the box.

- Utah's Cloé Lacasse (43') leveled the score just before halftime.

- Cece Delzer gave the Royals the lead in the 54th minute from a penalty given after a VAR review.

- Sam Staab equalized the score in the 59th minute with a direct free kick goal. The goal was the second direct free kick goal in club history, with the first also scored by Staab in Chicago's Lakefront Faceoff match at Martin Stadium on September 9, 2025

- Huitema secured the win for the Stars off a corner kick in the 86th minute, scoring her first brace as a Chicago Star. Maitane tapped the ball towards the goal for Huitema to put on the finishing touch to capture the victory.

Next Match

Chicago Stars FC hits the road, taking on Boston Legacy FC on July 10 at 7 p.m. at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Goals by Half

1 2 F

CHI: 1 2 3

UTA: 1 1 2

Scoring Summary:

CHI: 20' Jordyn Huitema (Brianna Pinto), 59' Sam Staab, 86' Jordyn Huitema (Maitane)

UTA: 43' Cloé Lacasse, 54' Cece Delzer (Penalty)

Disciplinary Report:

CHI: 42' Brianna Pinto (Yellow Card)

UTA: 75' Ana Tejada (Yellow Card)

Lineups

CHI: Katie Atkinson, Nádia Gomes, Sam Staab, Aaliyah Farmer, Taylor Wood (76' Michelle Alozie), Maitane, Jameese Joseph (90+1' Ivonne Chacón), Manaka Hayashi, Brianna Pinto (66' Bea Franklin), Mallory Swanson, Jordyn Huitema

UTA: Mandy McGlynn, Nuria Rábano, Tatumn Milazzo, Kate Del Fava, Alexa Spaanstra (78' Brecken Mozingo), Narumi Miura, Ana Tejada, Cloé Lacasse, Courtney Brown (45' Madison Hammond), Cece Delzer (78' Lara Prašnikar), Kiana Palacios







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 5, 2026

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