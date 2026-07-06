Utah Royals Fall in 3-2 Battle against Chicago Stars

Published on July 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







CHICAGO, Illinois - Utah Royals FC (7-3-3, 24 points, 3rd NWSL) fell to Chicago Stars FC (4-0-9, 12 pts, 14th NWSL) in a 3-2 loss at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium this weekend. The loss marked the end of an historic ten-game unbeaten streak as the Royals returned for its first match since returning from international break.

Utah Royals Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets made no positional and three personnel changes from the 2-2 draw against the Portland Thorns prior to international break, inserting defenders Alexa Spaanstra and Tatumn Milazzo into the backline, and Courtney Brown into the midfield for Mina Tanaka who is unavailable due to an injury.

The Royals started out aggressive, when URFC forward Cece Delzer, took a shot on goal in the 2nd minute that was parried by Portland goalkeeper Katie Atkinson. Another opportunity came minutes later when forward Cloè Lacasse brought the ball up the left side, sending a cross towards the goal that was caught by Atkinson in the 12th minute.

Despite the Royals force, the Stars found a chance in the 20th minute, when Chicago's Mallory Swanson took a free kick from the right penalty area that was headed away by Milazzo. Chicago regained possession, with Brianna Pinto crossing from the left to Jordyn Huitema in the middle. Huitema received the ball, taking a shot on goal from the top of the 6', giving the Stars a 1-0 lead.

The Royals were not deterred and continued to press hard, making back-to-back attempts in the 25th minute, with midfielder Brown taking a shot on goal that didn't convert.

In the 43rd minute, the Royals seized an opportunity, when defender Spaanstra crossed over from the right side, finding Lacasse, who sent the ball into the back of the net with a right-footed shot. The goal equalized the match 1:1, additionally marking Lacasse's 5th goal of the season.

In the 50th minute, Chicago's Taylor Wood fouled Delzer on a slide, quickly prompting a VAR review. The penalty decision was overturned, with Delzer converting the penalty kick in the 54th minute, giving Utah a 2-1 lead. Delzer is now two for two in penalty kicks for her career. The goal also marked the 4th penalty kick for Utah this season, the most in the NWSL.

Minutes later, Royals midfielder Ana Tejeda fouled Huitema, with Sam Staab taking the free kick, converting the foul in the 59th minute and once again equalizing the score.

In the 78th minute, goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn made a save when Chicago's Bea Franklin took a free kick from center midfield. The save marked McGlynn's 200th career save, making her the 18th goalkeeper in the NWSL to reach the milestone.

In the 86th minute, McGlynn parried a shot on goal by Jameese Joseph, then 30 seconds later blocked another shot by Maitane Lopez. However, when Huitema took a shot just seconds later, McGlynn was unable to keep it from converting, giving the Stars a 3-2 lead.

The Royals were unable to find another chance before the final whistle blew, closing out the match against the Stars with a 3-2 result, ending its 10-game unbeaten streak.

Utah Royals FC will return home to host Gotham FC on Friday, July 10 at America First Field with kickoff set for 8:00pm MT. Tickets for the match are available for purchase.

UTA 2: 2 CHI

CHI: Jordyn Huitema (Brianna Pinto), 20': Chicago's Brianna Pinto crossed from the left to Jordyn Huitema in the middle. Huitema received the ball, taking a shot on goal from the top of the 6', giving the Stars a 1-0 lead.

UTA: Cloé Lacasse, 43': Alexa Spaanstra crossed over from the right side, finding Lacasse, who sent the ball into the back of the net with a right-footed shot.

UTA: Cece Delzer, 54': Chicago's Taylor Wood fouled Delzer on a slide, quickly prompting a VAR review. The penalty decision was overturned, with Delzer taking a free kick from the center of the penalty area. She converted the penalty kick, giving Utah a 2-1 lead.

CHI: Sam Staab, 59': Ana Tejeda fouled Huitema, with Sam Staab taking the free kick, converting the foul, and once again equalizing the score.

CHI: Jordyn Huitema (Maitane), 86': McGlynn parried a shot on goal by Jameese Joseph, then 30 seconds later blocked another shot by Maitane Lopez. However, when Huitema took a shot just seconds later, McGlynn was unable to keep it from converting, giving the Stars a 3-2 lead.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-2-3-1): Mandy McGlynn; Alexa Spaanstra (Brecken Mozingo, 78'), Kate Del Fava ©, Tatumn Milazzo, Nuria Rábano; Ana Tejada, Narumi, Courtney Brown (Madison Hammond, 45'); Cece Delzer (Lara Prašnikar, 78'), Cloé Lacasse, Kiana Palacios

Subs not used: Mia Justus, Kameron Simmonds, Dayana Pierre-Louis, Aria Nagai

Head Coach: Jimmy Coenraets

Chicago Stars FC (4-2-3-1): Katie Atkinson; Taylor Wood (Michelle Alozie, 76'), Aaliyah Farmer, Sam Staab, Nádia Filipa Gomes Coelho, Maitane López, Jameese Joseph (Ivonne Chacón, 93'), Manaka Hayashi, Brianna Pinto (Bea Franklin, 65'), Mallory Swanson, Jordyn Huitema

Subs not used: Alyssa Naeher, Jenna Bike, Kathrin Hendrich, Elise Evans, Tessa Dellarose

Head Coach: Martin Sjögren

Stats Summary: UTA / CHI

Possession: 54 / 46

Shots: 13 / 15

Shots on Goal: 4 / 7

Corner Kicks: 4 / 4

Fouls: 16 / 13

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

CHI: Brianna Pinto (Yellow Card - 32')

UTA: Ana Tejada (Yellow Card - 75')







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 5, 2026

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