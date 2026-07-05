Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Utah Royals FC

Published on July 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC (3-9-0, 9 pts) returns to Martin Stadium after the NWSL midseason break to take on Utah Royals FC (7-2-3, 24 pts) for the second time this season on Sunday, July 5. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network. The Stars will look to get back in the win column while the Royals will look for victory after drawing with Portland before the break.

The Chicago Stars will host an Independence Day Celebration during Sunday's match. In addition to the Jameson Fan Zone's usual fun, multiple food trucks and a live band will feature in the Jameson Fan Zone, along with a "Letters to Service Members" station, where fans can pen notes to active-duty service members for the Stars to send off after the match. An Oath of Enlistment ceremony will also take place live during halftime, featuring new recruits marking the beginning of their military service career.

Where to Watch

Stream: CBS Sports Network

Previous Result:

CHI: The Stars fell 2-0 to San Diego Wave FC on Sunday, May 31, at Martin Stadium.

UTA: The Royals earned one point in a 2-2 draw at Portland on Saturday, May 30.

Storylines

Sjögren at the Helm: After being announced as Chicago's new head coach late last year, Martin Sjögren's first season with the Stars is underway. The Swede arrives in Chicago after more than a decade coaching at various Swedish teams and a stint at the helm of the Norwegian Women's National Team. Sjögren earned his first NWSL win in a 2-1 victory over the reigning NWSL Shield winners, the Kansas City Current on Sunday, March 22. Current assistant coach Anders Jacobson previously joined the Stars in August 2025 as interim head coach ahead of Sjögren's arrival, setting the foundation for what would become the team's identity under the duo.

League Leaders: Defender Sam Staab is one of just 10 players across the league left in the Ironwoman race, playing every minute of Chicago's 12 matches. After week 10, Staab leads the league in clearances (76), ranks fourth in the league for touches (924) and fifth in passes (717). The center back also tied for sixth in blocks (11). Additionally, forward Jordyn Huitema is fifth in the league with 27 aerial duels won.

Here's the History: The Stars have a 6-4-1 advantage over the Royals, dating back to Utah's inaugural season in 2018. Earlier this season, Chicago fell 1-0 to the Royals on the road at America First Field on April 3, though the Stars have never lost to Utah at home.

New Faces: During the league midseason break, Chicago signed Spain Women's National Team defender Leila Ouahabi to a three-year contract running through the 2028 (NWSL) season. Ouahabi will occupy an international roster spot and joins the Stars as a free agent from Manchester City, where she spent four seasons and helped the club win the Women's Super League title for the first time in 10 years on May 6, 2026, as well as the 2026 Women's FA Cup, completing a prestigious double with the club. The defender made 68 league appearances from 2022-2026 and 106 appearances across all competitions, becoming part of Manchester City's historic "100 Club" which recognizes players who have achieved the monumental milestone of 100 club appearances or 100 goal contributions.

Internationally, Ouahabi has earned 66 caps with Spain, widely regarded among the best countries in the world, and was part of the Spain roster in the 2019 FIFA World Cup as well as the UEFA Euro in 2022 and 2025, helping Spain reach the tournament final in the latter before narrowly falling to England in penalty kicks, the first time in the tournament's history that had to be decided by a shootout.

Chicago also announced that Kate Cohen will join the club as interim Technical Consultant. Cohen brings almost a decade of experience in scouting and analytics to the Stars. Cohen joined the Stars after serving as Head of Scouting and Analytics for the Kansas City Current, helping the club to a historic season in which they won the 2025 NWSL Shield with 21 points clear of the runner-up. With the Chicago Stars, Cohen will advise the club's sporting staff on player recruitment and provide technical input on roster construction during the international transfer window while the club continues its search to fill the General Manager vacancy.

In Safe Hands: Goalie Katie Atkinson leads Chicago with two wins and two clean sheets between the pipes. Atkinson is second in the NWSL in save percentage (89.66) and third in goals against average (.75). In her four games played this season, Atkinson has recorded 26 saves, seven clearances, 39 recoveries and three goals against.

Lauren Holiday Impact Award: Goalkeeper Katie Atkinson was announced by the league as the Chicago Stars' nominee for the 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, which recognizes an NWSL Player for outstanding service and character off the pitch and in the community. Atkinson will team up with Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. The center is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report for pediatric oncology and treats more children with cancer and blood disorders than any other hospital in Illinois. Before joining the Chicago Stars, Atkinson was previously Racing Louisville FC's nominee for the 2024 edition of the award, partnering with another local children's hospital, Norton Children's. Lund worked extensively with pediatric oncology organizations throughout her time in Louisville and plans to continue doing so in Chicago, beginning with the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Lurie Children's.

Team Departures: On June 17, the Stars announced that Assistant Coach Mariana Cabral mutually agreed to part ways. Cabral joined the Stars from Utah Royals FC, where she served as an assistant coach for the 2025 NWSL season. She was previously the head coach at Sporting Clube de Portugal in her native country, where she started her coaching career in 2021. Cabral played professionally in Portugal and was a professional journalist prior to pursuing coaching.

On June 30, Chicago announced that it mutually agreed to part ways with midfielder Leilanni Nesbeth ahead of her contract expiration at the end of the 2026 season, allowing her to pursue other opportunities. Nesbeth was drafted 10th overall by the Chicago Stars in 2024. The midfielder made her professional debut on March 23, 2024, becoming the first Bermudian to play in the NWSL.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 5, 2026

Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Utah Royals FC - Chicago Stars FC

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