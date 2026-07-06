Portland Thorns Dominate in 4-0 Win against Racing Louisville FC

Published on July 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - In their return to NWSL action, the Portland Thorns showcased their offensive dominance in a 4-0 win against Racing Louisville FC on Sunday afternoon at Providence Park.

Portland would face some early pressure from Louisville, including a free kick that hit the Thorns crossbar in the 8th minute. However, the Thorns would be the first to get on the scoreboard in the 13th minute when a free kick into the Louisville box found forward Pietra Tordin, who headed the ball up in the air to let defender Jayden Perry hit a diving header into the back of the net.

Portland then doubled its lead in the 36th minute when midfielder Olivia Moultrie laid the ball off to Tordin who then dribbled around her defender and took the shot from the top of the box, slotting the ball into the bottom right corner past the outstretched hands of Louisville goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer.

In the 41st minute, forward Sophia Wilson dribbled down the left flank and sent a long cross into the box to forward Reilyn Turner who volleyed the ball past Bloomer to triple Portland's lead before the halftime break.

In the second half, Louisville's offense came out much more aggressive as they attempted to claw themselves back into the match, but their efforts proved futile against Portland's defense.

As the match neared its ends, Tordin would once again take on the role of playmaker when she set the ball up for Wilson in the Louisville box, who curled it around the keeper into the right-side netting to score Portland's fourth and lock down the victory.

UP NEXT: The Portland Thorns head north to face Seattle Reign on Sunday, July 12 for the 45th edition of the Cascadia Rivalry. Kickoff on ESPN is scheduled for 1 pm PT.

TEAM NOTES

With the win, the Portland Thorns are now unbeaten in 10 regular season home matches dating back to September 20, 2025 (currently 7W, 3D). This equals a record set by Portland last year when the Thorns went unbeaten for 10 league home matches between October 11, 2024-August 10, 2025 with seven wins and three draws.

The Thorns have not lost at home this season, currently boasting a 5W-0L-2D record at Providence Park in 2026.

Sophia Wilson (F)'s sixth goal of the season was also her 50th career league goal and she now leads the Thorns as the club's scoring leader.

Wilson is the fourth player in league history to score at least 50 goals for one club, joining Christine Sinclair (Portland, 66), Ashley Hatch (Washington, 52) and Megan Rapinoe (Seattle, 51).

For a single club, Wilson is the youngest and fastest to reach the 50-goal milestone, doing so at 25 years old in 89 games (Hatch and Rapinoe previously held the records, respectively). Overall, she is the second youngest and fastest to reach the feat behind only Sam Kerr who scored 50 at 24 years old in 83 games.

Pietra Tordin (F) registered a goal and two assists vs Louisville, her second game of the year with at least a goal and an assist (her first was the 2-0 win against Seattle on March 20). It is also her first career multi-assist game, bring her career total to six.

Tordin now leads the NWSL and Thorns in assists with six. She has four goals this season (her seventh career league goal) and is Portland's co-leader in total goal contributions (10).

Reilyn Turner (F) scored her fifth goal of the season, tied for second-most in the Thorns goal standings. Turner now has 14 career league goals.

Moultrie registered her fifth assist of the season to join Tordin as co-leader in total goal contributions (10). She now has 15 career assists.

Jayden Perry (D) scored her first goal of the 2026 season, her career fourth goal.

Mackenzie Arnold (G) recorded her sixth clean sheet of the season, bringing Portland's total to eight in 2026. Arnold is second in the NWSL in clean sheets.

Jennie Immethun (M) registered her first career start.

GOAL BREAKDOWN

First Half

POR - Jayden Perry (Pietra Tordin) 13'

POR - Pietra Tordin (Olivia Moultrie) 36'

POR - Reilyn Turner (Sophia Wilson) 41'

Second Half

POR - Sophia Wilson (Pietra Tordin) 82'

LINEUPS

Portland Thorns: Mackenzie Arnold (GK), Marie Müller, Sam Hiatt-C, Jayden Perry, M.A. Vignola (Reyna Reyes 72'), Jennie Immethun (Cassandra Bogere 82'), Jessie Fleming, Olivia Moultrie (Maddie Padelski 64'), Pietra Tordin (Shae Harvey 83'), Reilyn Turner (Mallie McKenzie 64'), Sophia Wilson

Subs not used: Morgan Messner (GK), Carolyn Calzada, Isabella Obaze, Deyna Castellanos

Racing Louisville FC: Jordyn Bloomer, Courtney Petersen, Mirann Gacioch, Ellie Jean (Arin Wright 72'), Lauren Milliet-C, Macey Hodge (Maja Lardner 73'), Katie O'Kane, Emma Sears (Audrey McKeen 73'), Kayla Fischer, Makenna Morris (Rachel Hill 46'), Sarah Weber (Taylor Flint 63')

Subs not used: Maddie Prohaska (GK), Ella Hase, Quicny McMahon, Macy Blackburn

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR: Jayden Perry (Yellow) 8', Jennie Immethun (Yellow) 75'

LOU: Ellie Jean (Yellow) 17', Macey Hodge (Yellow) 61'

MATCH STATS

POR | LOU

Goals: 4|0 Assists: 4|0 Possession: 56|44 Shots: 13|17 Shots on Target: 8|4 Saves: 4|4 Tackles: 24|21 Tackles Won: 18|13 Interceptions: 11|13 Fouls: 13|16 Offsides: 2|2 Corner Kicks: 3|7

ATTENDANCE: 16,638

Referee: Shawn Tehini

Assistant Referee 1: Tiffini Turpin

Assistant Referee 2: Christian Clerc

4th Official: Kalilou Jarju

VAR: Abdou Ndiaye

Assistant VAR: Kevin Huet







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 5, 2026

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