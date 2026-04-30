FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Boston Legacy FC vs. North Carolina Courage

Published on April 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC YouTube Video







Boston Legacy vs. NC Courage ends in a draw after 90 minutes of goals and stoppage time, with goals from Boston Legacy's Alba Caño & Sammy Smith and NC Courage's Dani Weatherholt & Ashley Sanchez.

Boston Legacy FC vs. NC Courage highlights presented by Nationwide







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 30, 2026

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