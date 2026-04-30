FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Boston Legacy FC vs. North Carolina Courage
Published on April 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Boston Legacy FC YouTube Video
Boston Legacy vs. NC Courage ends in a draw after 90 minutes of goals and stoppage time, with goals from Boston Legacy's Alba Caño & Sammy Smith and NC Courage's Dani Weatherholt & Ashley Sanchez.
Boston Legacy FC vs. NC Courage highlights presented by Nationwide
Check out the Boston Legacy FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 30, 2026
- San Diego Wave FC Falls 2-0 to Portland Thorns FC at Providence Park - San Diego Wave FC
- Spirit Takes Third Straight Win, Keeps Fourth Straight Clean Sheet - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Boston Legacy FC Stories
- Boston Legacy Earns First Point of Season in 2-2 Draw with NC Courage
- Fauzia Najjemba Annouced as Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee
- Boston Legacy Improve on Attack But Fall to Chicago Stars 2-0
- Boston Legacy FC, mainelove Announce Sustainability Partnership
- Boston Legacy FC, Stop & Shop Announce Partnership