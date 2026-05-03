FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. Utah Royals FC

Published on May 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC YouTube Video







Utah Royals FC defeated Angel City FC, 1-0, on the road at BMO Stadium. Cloé Lacasse struck for the visitors just after the half-hour mark, and a red card before the break for Angel City defender Maiara Niehues forced them into playing down a player for the second half. The Royals would hold off multiple Angel City attacks toward goal thanks to goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn's heroics, and they kept all three points and the clean sheet in the end.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







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