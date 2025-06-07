FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. Chicago Stars FC

June 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video







Angel City FC and Chicago Stars FC played to a 2-2 draw on June 7, 2025. Kennedy Fuller and M.A. Vignola scored for Angel City, while Nádia Gomes and Ally Schlegel scored for Chicago.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







