FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Angel City FC vs. Chicago Stars FC
June 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC YouTube Video
Angel City FC and Chicago Stars FC played to a 2-2 draw on June 7, 2025. Kennedy Fuller and M.A. Vignola scored for Angel City, while Nádia Gomes and Ally Schlegel scored for Chicago.
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Angel City FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 7, 2025
- Preview: Washington Spirit Looks to Reestablish Home Fortress in Bout with North Carolina - Washington Spirit
- Stoppage-Time Goal Lifts Pride to 1-0 Victory Over Houston Dash - Orlando Pride
- Houston Dash Drop Defensive Showdown with Orlando Pride - Houston Dash
- Alyssa Malonson Scores First Career Goal as Bay FC Bests Portland Thorns 1-0 - Bay FC
- Gotham FC's Late Surge Falls Short in 2-1 Loss to Kansas City - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Kansas City Current Earn Fourth Consecutive Victory with 2-1 Win over Gotham FC - Kansas City Current
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage at Washington Spirit - North Carolina Courage
- Lavelle Eyes Potential Season Debut vs. Kansas City - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Boston Legacy FC Unveils Official Team Crest - Boston Legacy FC
- Preview: Angel City FC vs. Chicago Stars FC - Chicago Stars FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Houston Dash on NWSL+ and Fan Duel Sports Network - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host the Houston Dash for Pride in Our City Night - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Angel City FC Stories
- Angel City Football Club Removes Midfielder Jun Endo from Season Ending Injury List
- New Head Coach Alex Strays and Defender Megan Reid Discuss Preparation Ahead of Home Match against Chicago Stars FC
- Angel City Football Club Signs SoCal-Native Goalkeeper Hannah Seabert
- Eight ACFC Players Named to National Team Rosters
- Angel City Football Club Loses Hard Fought Battle at Home Against Racing Louisville FC