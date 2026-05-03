FULL HIGHLIGHST: North Carolina Courage vs. Kansas City Current

Published on May 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video







Kansas City Current grab their first road win of the season with a 2-1 win over the Courage. Goals from Croix Bethune and Michelle Cooper are the difference maker, while Manaka Matsukubo's goal for the Courage is her third of the season.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 2, 2026

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