Frontenacs Need to Take Care of Business Tonight against the 67's

January 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

A rare Wednesday night game sees the Kingston Frontenacs host the Ottawa 67's. The two sides haven't squared off since early November and quite a bit has changed between the two teams. Kingston made some strong additions to their roster while the 67's went the other way and sold off some players as they look towards their future. Regardless of who is playing, the Frontenacs and 67's always make for entertaining hockey.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Last time the Fronts had a six game winning streak on home ice was in early 2022

Kingston is 2-1-1-0 against Ottawa so far this season

Ottawa has won two straight in Kingston, while Kingston has won six straight in the Ottawa

Keep Picking up the Points

Heading into tonight the Frontenacs sit in 4th in the OHL's Eastern Conference, but boast the best winning percentage and have three games in hand over the conference leading Oshawa Generals. The Fronts are just 3 points back of Oshawa in an incredibly tight race for the top spot, so the black and gold need to take care of business tonight on home ice.

Speaking of home ice, the Frontenacs haven't lost on home ice since Friday, December 6th; a 5-4 loss to Barrie. Since then, they've flipped a switch and have won six in a row at Slush Puppie Place. Getting points in the standings at this point in the season is imperative and the Frontenacs have to continue their winning ways in front of the home crowd; especially against an opponent below them in the standings.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Tuomas Uronen (#8)

On Monday afternoon, the Finnish forward was selected as the OHL's Player of the Week with two goals, four assists and six points in two games played over the past weekend. Extending that a bit further, Uronen has been on fire since coming back from the World Juniors; with twelve points in his five games since returning to the Frontenacs. He's playing a confident game, all while keeping a big smile on his face. Look for Uronen to continue his great play against his former team tonight.

Ottawa - Kohyn Eshkawkogan (#19)

The 67's first round pick in this past OHL Priority Selection has quietly had a strong rookie season for Ottawa. The defenseman from Manitoulin Island has been a steady force for the 67's on the back end and has put up thirteen points in thirty-eight games for the barber poles. Ottawa may be having a rare rebuilding/retooling season, but Eshkawkogan has certainly been a bright spot as they look towards the future.

