Weekend Preview: January 22-25

January 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Colts currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference but only trail the Oshawa Generals for first place by two points while playing in two fewer games.

Wednesday, January 22nd at Owen Sound:

The Colts are set to play their third game at the famous Bayshore Community Centre since December 18th, 2024. The Colts won the first matchup 4-0 and dropped the last contest on January 8th, 5-2. The Colts' big guns are starting to heat up, with Anthony Romani scoring in back-to-back games, while Emil Hemming has scored three goals in the past two games.

Thursday, January 23rd vs Brampton:

A short drive up the highway for the Steelheads sees the two teams face off for the fifth time this season. The two teams have split the four games this season against each other with two wins a piece. Both lineups will look different since their last matchup on November 15th in Brampton with both teams acquiring multiple players since then. Thursday's night theme night is pride night, click here for tickets.

Saturday, January 25th vs Brantford:

Saturday night will mark three weeks of having a Saturday night home game at Sadlon Arena. The Bulldogs have been rolling of late, sitting with a 7-2-1-0 record in their past 10 games. The Colts and Bulldogs have squared off three times this season with the Colts winning two of them. Brantford's earlier visit this season on November 30th saw the Colts win 6-2. Click here for tickets

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.