Colts Win at Owen Sound

January 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Colts entered Wednesday night looking to make it three wins in a row and make up for their performance two weeks prior in Owen Sound.

The first period only saw one goal which came off a rare offensive zone faceoff win on the penalty kill with Grayson Tiller hammering home his seventh of the year from the point. The highlight of the period came on Kashawn Aitcheson catching an Owen Sound Attack player in the neutral zone with a massive open ice hit.

The Attack would get in on the scoring 1:48 into the second period but the Colts would retaliate in a matter of minutes. Aitcheson found himself on the lower right circle on the powerplay and didn't miss his opportunity to hammer the puck into the back of the net for his 12th of the year. Dalyn Wakely would convert on a feed from Carter Lowe and Kashawn Aitcheson by firing home his 19th goal on the lower right side of the Attack goaltender. Owen Sound responded less than six minutes later on a powerplay to bring the Colts' lead back to within one.

Wakely's tally would stand as the game-winner and would mark his fourth game-winning goal of the year. Beau Akey was named the game's third star with two assists while Kashawn Aitcheson took home the first star for his "Gordie Howe Hat Trick". Ben Hrebik picked up his 13th win of the season stopping 18/20 shots.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.