Another Four Point Night from Uronen Helps Lead the Fronts Past the 67's
January 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 0, OTT 1
2:33 Luca Pinelli (24) - unassisted. (SHG)
KGN 1, OTT 1
17:20 Cedrick Guindon (26) - Emil Pieniniemi, Tuomas Uronen (PPG)
2nd Period
KGN 2, OTT 1
2:14 Emil Pieniniemi (7) - Cedrick Guindon, Tuomas Uronen
KGN 3, OTT 1
14:18 Joey Willis (19) - Emil Pieniniemi, Tuomas Uronen (PPG)
KGN 4, OTT 1
15:24 Gage Heyes (10) - Quinton Burns
KGN 5, OTT 1
19:43 Gage Heyes (11) - Ben Pickell, Cedrick Guindon
3rd Period
KGN 5, OTT 2
0:36 Shaan Kingwell (1) - Luca Pinelli, Matthew Mayich
KGN 6, OTT 2
1:26 Tuomas Uronen (23) - Cedrick Guindon, Jacob Battaglia
KGN 7, OTT 2
8:30 Quinton Burns (7) - Ethan Miedema, Cal Uens
Upcoming Home Game:
Friday, January 24th vs Saginaw Spirit - 7PM Puck Drop - WOMEN IN SPORTS NIGHT
