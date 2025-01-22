Another Four Point Night from Uronen Helps Lead the Fronts Past the 67's

January 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 0, OTT 1

2:33 Luca Pinelli (24) - unassisted. (SHG)

KGN 1, OTT 1

17:20 Cedrick Guindon (26) - Emil Pieniniemi, Tuomas Uronen (PPG)

2nd Period

KGN 2, OTT 1

2:14 Emil Pieniniemi (7) - Cedrick Guindon, Tuomas Uronen

KGN 3, OTT 1

14:18 Joey Willis (19) - Emil Pieniniemi, Tuomas Uronen (PPG)

KGN 4, OTT 1

15:24 Gage Heyes (10) - Quinton Burns

KGN 5, OTT 1

19:43 Gage Heyes (11) - Ben Pickell, Cedrick Guindon

3rd Period

KGN 5, OTT 2

0:36 Shaan Kingwell (1) - Luca Pinelli, Matthew Mayich

KGN 6, OTT 2

1:26 Tuomas Uronen (23) - Cedrick Guindon, Jacob Battaglia

KGN 7, OTT 2

8:30 Quinton Burns (7) - Ethan Miedema, Cal Uens

Upcoming Home Game:

Friday, January 24th vs Saginaw Spirit - 7PM Puck Drop - WOMEN IN SPORTS NIGHT

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.