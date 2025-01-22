Spitfires to Host 2024-2025 Skills Competition Powered by OG Pizza
January 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the inaugural Windsor Spitfires Skills Competition powered by OG Pizza.
Come watch all your favourite Windsor Spitfires compete in a series of fun skills and games for FREE on Monday February 10th at 6:20PM. Doors open at 6:00PM. Concessions will be available.
The Spitfires have partnered with the Soup Shack Downtown and please ask that you bring a donation of hats, mittens, socks etc. to the event for collection.
We can't wait to see you at the 2024-25 Windsor Spitfires Skills Competition!
