Spitfires to Host 2024-2025 Skills Competition Powered by OG Pizza

January 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the inaugural Windsor Spitfires Skills Competition powered by OG Pizza.

Come watch all your favourite Windsor Spitfires compete in a series of fun skills and games for FREE on Monday February 10th at 6:20PM. Doors open at 6:00PM. Concessions will be available.

The Spitfires have partnered with the Soup Shack Downtown and please ask that you bring a donation of hats, mittens, socks etc. to the event for collection.

We can't wait to see you at the 2024-25 Windsor Spitfires Skills Competition!

