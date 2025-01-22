OHL Announces Rescheduled Game Between Sault Ste. Marie and North Bay

January 22, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced a rescheduled date for the previously postponed regular season game between the North Bay Battalion and the host Soo Greyhounds on Friday, November 29.

The Greyhounds will now play host to the Battalion on Tuesday, February 25 at 7:07pm at GFL Memorial Gardens.

