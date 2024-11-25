Frontenacs' Gavin Betts Named OHL Rookie of the Week

November 25, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Kingston Frontenacs goaltender Gavin Betts is the OHL Rookie of the Week, going 1-0-0-0 with a .967 save percentage and 1.00 goals-against average.

Betts stopped 29 shots in his OHL debut on Sunday, leading the Frontenacs to a 5-1 win over the North Bay Battalion as he earned first star honours.

The 5-foot-11, 173lb. netminder was selected in the second round (37th overall) by the Frontenacs in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Mississauga Rebels U16 AAA program. Betts has spent the 2024-25 season with the OJHL's Pickering Panthers, playing to mark of 4-4-1 with a 3.01 goals-against average and .919 save percentage over nine games. He recently backstopped Canada White to gold at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Sarnia.

Also considered for the award this week, Sarnia Sting forward Alessandro Di Iorio contributed a goal and three assists in two contests, while Filip Ekberg of the Ottawa 67's also had a goal and three helpers.

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Carter Stevens (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Cole Zurawski (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

