Jackson Parsons Named OHL Goalie of the Week for Second Time this Season

November 25, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Jackson Parsons of the Kitchener Rangers is the OHL Goaltender of the Week for the second time this season, going 1-2-0-0 with a 1.34 goals-against average, and a .963 save percentage.

Turning aside an impressive 105 shots last week, Parsons made 35 saves on 37 shots on Tuesday, earning first star honours in a 3-1 loss to the London Knights. He followed up on Friday with 37 saves on 39 shots, again claiming first star honours in a 3-1 loss to the Windsor Spitfires. Parsons capped the week with a 33-save shutout, leading the Rangers to a 4-0 win over the Erie Otters and securing first star honours in three straight games.

A recently turned 20-year-old from Embrun, Ont., Parsons is 13-5-1-0 on the season, leading all OHL netminders with a 2.13 goals-against average and .926 save percentage over 19 games played. The former third-round (53rd overall) pick by Kitchener in 2020 is now in his fourth OHL season, owning a career mark of 50-37-5-0 with a 3.08 goals-against average, .900 save percentage and seven shutouts over 97 regular season games. Parsons is committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at Clarkson University next season.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Andrew Oke (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.