Spitfires Down 67s, 6-3

November 25, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Spitfires and 67s did battle on Saturday evening, with a chance for the Spitfires to move into first place in the Western Conference. The 67s came in off a loss the previous night to the Sarnia Sting 5-4 in overtime. Meanwhile, the Spitfires were coming off a big 3-1 win in Kitchener on Friday night. On Saturday, it was a tightly contested battle for the first 37 minutes and then the Spitfires broke it open and ultimately won 6-3.

In the first period, the Spitfires would break the deadlock with a powerplay goal just over 5 minutes into the game. Woodall got the puck to Davis and his shot was tipped in front by Belchetz for his 7 th goal of the season. Late in the first the 67s would tie the game after a shot went wide and bounced onto the stick of Whitehead who would score his 2 nd goal of the year. After 20 minutes we were tied 1-1 and the Spitfires had a narrow 8-6 shot advantage.

In the second period, the Spitfires would go to work again on another powerplay and convert. Jack Nesbitt scored his 11 th of the season form Protas and Greentree. The 67s would respond with a powerplay goal of their own with just 3 minutes remaining in the frame. However, the Spitfires would respond quickly, just 51 seconds later Protas would score his 13 th on a rebound to make it 3-2. The Spitfires would head to a powerplay late in the second and would convert a third time. Just 42 seconds after the Protas goal, Greentree got in on the action sniping his 12 th goal. After 40 minutes, the Spitfires led 4-2.

In the third period, the 67s would come out looking for the all important next goal. They would strike just over 4 minutes in to make it a 4-3 game. The Spitfires would shut Ottawa down and record two insurance goals with Davis scoring his 7 th and Greentree picking up his 2 nd of the evening as the Spitfires would down the 67s 6-3.

The Spitfires are back in action on Wednesday as the Saginaw Spirit come to town. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

