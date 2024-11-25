Firebirds Weekly Roundup, November 18-24

November 25, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Firebirds played two games during the last week, one at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw and one on home ice against the Barrie Colts. Flint dropped both games and now sits at 9-13-0-1 on the season. The Firebirds have one home game this week before beginning a stretch of six consecutive games on the road.

On Friday in Saginaw, the Spirit got the upper hand again, this time powered by a more balanced offense in a commanding 8-1 victory over Flint. Jeremy Martin scored the lone tally for the Birds, the second of his sophomore season. Jimmy Lombardi assisted on the goal and now had five points in his last five games. Nathan Day started between the pipes and recorded 15 saves before Noah Bender entered the contest and turned aside 20 of 23 shots faced.

On home ice on Saturday, Flint jumped out to a quick, 2-0 lead in the second period with goals that came 10 seconds apart. Defenseman Nolan Collins and Nathan Aspinall found the back on the net, and Alex Kostov assisted on both. From there, however, it was all Barrie. The score was tied by the end of the middle frame, and Daylan Wakely potted the game-winner for the Colts in the third. Nathan Day made 19 saves on 22 shots faced.

Over the three-game weekend, the Birds were held scoreless on eight power play opportunities. The penalty kill allowed one goal through five shorthanded situations (80%). Flint was outshot 65-49 throughout the two games.

LEADERBOARD:

Chris Thibodeau leads the squad in assists (14) and total points (19) through 22 games. Jimmy Lombardi ranks second with 17 points (5 G, 12 A). Kaden Pitre continues to lead the team in goals (8) and ranks third in total points (15).

COMING UP:

This week will feature three games for the Firebirds. First up is a home game on Thanksgiving Eve as the Sting swarm the Dort Financial Center. Tickets for the lone home game of the week are available HERE. Wednesday's game is the club's annual Teddy Bear Toss Night. Fans are encouraged to bring a new or gently used teddy bear/stuffed animal to throw onto the ice after the Firebirds score their first goal of the game. All teddy bears and stuffed animals will be donated to local children's centers or hospitals.

Flint rounds out the week on the road in Niagara on Friday and Erie on Saturday. The radio broadcast of both games will air on 103.1 FM through Flint and mid-Michigan or online via the US 103.1 app. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. for all three games this week.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.