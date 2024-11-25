Willis Claims Second Straight Cogeco OHL Player of the Week Title

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Nashville Predators prospect Joey Willis of the Saginaw Spirit is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week for the second consecutive week, registering four goals, three assists and seven points over two games played.

Willis started the week with a goal and two assists, earning second star honours in Friday's 8-1 win over the Flint Firebirds. He wrapped up the week with a hat trick and an assist on Saturday, again claiming second star honours as the Spirit fell 6-5 to the London Knights. Willis now has three hat-tricks and 18 points over his last five games.

A 19-year-old from Elmhurst, IL., Willis has recorded 30 points (16-14-30) over 20 games played this season. Selected by Saginaw in the fourth round (79th overall) of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, the 5-foot-11, 185Ib. centreman has recorded 124 points (45-79-124) over 154 career regular season contests. He put up 11 points (4-7-11) over 17 games in last year's playoffs before the 2024 host Spirit were crowned Memorial Cup champions. Willis was selected by the Nashville Predators in the fourth round, 111th overall of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Also given consideration for the award this week, San Jose Sharks prospect Sam Dickinson registered eight points (2-6-8) in four victories. Colorado Avalanche prospect Calum Ritchie of the Oshawa Generals was also a standout, tallying two goals, five assists and seven points in three contests.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Calvin Crombie (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Sep. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

