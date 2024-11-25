Country Night Showdown: Kingston Frontenacs vs. London Knights

November 25, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of hockey and country music as the Kingston Frontenacs host the London Knights on Friday, November 29th at Slush Puppie Place. This matchup pits the top teams from the Eastern and Western Conferences against each other in a game that promises to deliver high-intensity action and incredible entertainment.

It's Country Night!

Presented by Pure Country 99, the night will be packed with country music hits from past and present, creating the perfect atmosphere for hockey fans and country music lovers alike. Adding to the excitement, local country star Abby Stewart will deliver a live performance on the main concourse before the game. Don't miss her dynamic set starting at 6:00 PM when the doors open.

Loonie Hot Dog Night

Friday, November 29th, is another Loonie Hot Dog Night, presented by Schneiders, at Slush Puppie Place! Enjoy 99¢ hot dogs all game long-don't miss out!

Top Teams, Top Talent

This game features two of the Ontario Hockey League's hottest teams.

Kingston Frontenacs: Currently dominating the Eastern Conference, the Frontenacs boast a 10-2-0-0 record in November.

London Knights: Riding an incredible 15-game winning streak, the Knights are the top team in the Western Conference.

Future NHL Stars on Display

With 17 NHL-drafted prospects between the two teams, this game offers fans a chance to see tomorrow's NHL stars in action.

Kingston Frontenacs Prospects

#7 Emil Pieniniemi (D, PIT, 2023)

#8 Tuomas Uronen (F, VGK, 2023)

#15 Ethan Miedema (F, BUF, 2023)

#41 Quinton Burns (D, STL, 2023)

#79 Nolan Lalonde (G, CBJ, 2022 - FA)

#88 Jacob Battaglia (F, CGY, 2024)

#93 Cedrick Guindon (F, MTL, 2022)

London Knights Prospects

#3 Sam Dickinson (D, SJ, 2024)

#7 Easton Cowan (F, TOR, 2023)

#12 Kasper Halttunen (F, SJ, 2023)

#13 Jacob Julien (F, WPG, 2023)

#23 Sam O'Reilly (F, EDM, 2024)

#44 Jesse Nurmi (F, NYI, 2023)

#47 Blake Montgomery (F, OTT, 2024)

#51 Jared Woolley (D, LA, 2024)

#59 Oliver Bonk (D, PHI, 2023)

#86 Denver Barkey (F, PHI, 2023)

#90 Landon Sim (F, STL, 2022)

Players to Watch

Kingston: #7 Emil Pieniniemi (D)

The Finnish import and Pittsburgh Penguins prospect is enjoying a standout first season with the Frontenacs, tallying 25 points in 25 games (3 goals, 22 assists). Ranked sixth among OHL defensemen in points, Pieniniemi is a key player to watch.

London: #7 Easton Cowan (F)

The Toronto Maple Leafs' first-round pick is on a jaw-dropping 54-game point streak, amassing 91 points (37 goals, 54 assists) since November 2023. Cowan's offensive prowess makes him a must-see player.

About Abby Stewart

Kingston's own Abby Stewart has shared stages with some of country music's biggest names, including Hunter Hayes, Dan + Shay, Dean Brody, and Dallas Smith. She has performed across Canada and in Nashville, earning acclaim for her powerful voice and high-energy shows. Don't miss Abby setting the stage for an incredible evening of hockey and music.

Tickets

Secure your spot for this epic showdown!

Where to Buy Tickets: https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/where-to-buy-tickets/

Ticketmaster: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/kingston-frontenacs-tickets/artist/829722?home_away=home

Join Us!

Don't miss Country Night with the Kingston Frontenacs! Cheer on the black and gold, enjoy live music, and witness an OHL game that promises to be nothing short of spectacular. GO FRONTS GO!

Buy Package: https://thefrontsshop.com/collections/black-friday-package

